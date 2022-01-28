Two children’s playgrounds in Iao Hon Market Park to be reopened after completion of improvement works

MACAU, January 28 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has carried out reorganisation and improvement works of the two children’s playgrounds in Iao Hon Market Park, adding novel play facilities and expanding the area of the playgrounds. With the works completed and accepted, the children’s playgrounds will be reopened tomorrow (January 29).

The two children’s playgrounds in Iao Hon Market Park had been in use for many years and their facilities had endured different degrees of wear and tear, for which IAM started to carry out all-round improvement works at the end of last year. The children’s playground near Bairro Económico “Keep Best” has been enlarged to 280 square metres from 266 square metres, and the one near Edf. Mei Lin has been modified into an inclusive playground. Novel and fun play facilities have been added to the two playgrounds to meet the needs of children of different age groups. The shades and sun-blocking corridor have also been renovated, and the lighting system has been switched to energy-saving LED lighting.

With the works completed and accepted, the children’s playgrounds will be reopened on January 29. IAM hopes to provide children and other members of the public with a more comfortable space for leisure and play activities through the improved facilities, and enhancement of spaciousness and safety of the two playgrounds.