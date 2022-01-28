Prime Minister to act as Patron of the World Litvak Forum

LITHUANIA, January 28 - On 27 January, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė became the Patron of the World Litvak Forum at Kaunas European Capital of Culture 2022. The Forum will be held at Kaunas Vytautas Magnus University on 29-30 September.

‘Litvaks are a highly important part of the identity of our state, which we ourselves have to comprehend even better. Leonidas Donskis called Litvaks pioneers of the global Lithuania, as they had become cosmopolites. Thus, it’s difficult to overestimate the importance of Litvaks as a unique bridge between Lithuania and the world. Therefore, today we must strive to nurture all the surviving Litvak heritage, and to bring back its unique shade to our identity,’ said the Prime Minister.

Over the course of several days, the World Litvak Forum will feature a cultural programme including discussions with renowned artists, academics, and representatives of the cultural world about the Litvak identity, memory, and the role of culture in creating possible visions for the future.

