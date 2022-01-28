Submit Release
News Search

There were 835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,595 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister to act as Patron of the World Litvak Forum

LITHUANIA, January 28 - On 27 January, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė became the Patron of the World Litvak Forum at   Kaunas European Capital of Culture 2022. The Forum will be held at Kaunas Vytautas Magnus University on 29-30 September.

‘Litvaks are a highly important part of the identity of our state, which we ourselves have to comprehend even better. Leonidas Donskis called Litvaks pioneers of the global Lithuania, as they had become cosmopolites. Thus, it’s difficult to overestimate the importance of Litvaks as a unique bridge between Lithuania and the world. Therefore, today we must strive to nurture all the surviving Litvak heritage, and to bring back its unique shade to our identity,’ said the Prime Minister.

Over the course of several days, the World Litvak Forum will feature a cultural programme including discussions with renowned artists, academics, and representatives of the cultural world about the Litvak identity, memory, and the role of culture in creating possible visions for the future.

For more information about the World Litvak Forum, please see here.

 

You just read:

Prime Minister to act as Patron of the World Litvak Forum

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.