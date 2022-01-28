Experience the Growth of Inflation Devices Market, Size to Hit $770 million by 2028: Allied Market Research

Inflation Devices Market

The demand of inflation devices is witnessed to be increasing at a considerable rate, owing to surge in prevalence of cardiovascular disorders across the globe.

Inflation Devices Market by Display Type (Analogue Inflation Devices & Digital Inflation Devices,), Application (Gastroenterological Procedures, Urological Procedure, Interventional Cardiology)

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global inflation devices market was valued at $517 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $770 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026. Rising adoption of balloon-assisted surgeries that utilize inflation devices to inflate and deflate the balloon (such as angioplasty, angiography, balloon sinuplasty, catheter embolization) is the key factor fueling the demand for inflation devices. Moreover, growing healthcare expenditure, high patient awareness, and favorable reimbursement landscape in most of developed countries is also contributing to the market growth.

Impact of Covid-19 on Inflation devices market:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Inflation devices market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally

The growth of the global inflation devices market driven by rise in adoption of minimally invasive procedures, For instance, these surgical procedures require smaller incisions which results in less scarring. Furthermore these procedures are less painful as compared to the surgeries including larger incisions. Moreover, these surgeries also have higher accuracy rate compared to traditional open surgery. Therefore, these surgeries are preferred by patients and healthcare providers. In addition, factors such as surge in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and increase in number of surgical procedures performed across the globe. Furthermore, surge in healthcare expenditure worldwide is another factor that contributes toward the growth of the market. In addition, rise in geriatric population across the globe acts as a major driver of the global inflation devices market. However, expensive surgical procedures restrains the growth of the market.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Argon Medical Devices Inc., Beckton Dickson, And Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, ConMed Corporation., Johnson & Johnson (Acclarent), Medtronic Plc., Merit Medical System, Olympus Corporation, Teleflex Inc., and Terumo Corporation.

