Research Report Explores The Personal Mobility Devices Market Will Be Valued At US$ 14.59 Bn By 2020 to 2027

Personal Mobility Devices Market

North America registered the largest personal mobility devices market share in 2019 and is projected to maintain its lead until 2027.

Personal Mobility Devices Market by Product (Walking Aids, Wheelchairs, and Scooters) and End User (Hospitals, Homecare, and Others)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Personal Mobility Devices Market garnered $7.70 billion in 2019, and is estimated to generate $14.59 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, top investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

One of the major trends in the personal mobility devices market is surge in geriatric population across the globe, which leads to an increase in demand for mobility assistance device such as wheelchairs, rollers, and canes. Furthermore, the market growth is supplemented by rising incidences of chronic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis over the forecast period. Surge in number of spinal cord injuries, growth in obese population, and a gradual shift of patients toward homecare settings are some of the other factors impelling the market growth.

Impact of Covid-19 on Personal mobility devices market:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Personal mobility devices market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally

The report provides detailed segmentation of the global personal mobility devices market based on product, end user, and region.

On the basis of product, the wheelchairs segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the mobility scooters segment is estimated to maintain the largest CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027.

By end user, the homecare segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global personal mobility devices market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. In addition, this segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Personal mobility devices market trends from 2020 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The Personal mobility devices market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027.

•The Personal mobility devices market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Personal mobility devices market.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Briggs Healthcare, Carex Health Brands, Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, GF Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., Pride Mobility Products Corp., Rollz International, Stryker Corporation, and Sunrise Medical LLC.

