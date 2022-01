Un coup de foudre: Kwalee acquiert Tictales, une société Français spécialisée dans la création de jeux narratifs

About

Kwalee is a games publisher and developer based in Leamington Spa, UK, which boasts well over 750 million installs on mobile platforms with games such as Traffic Cop 3D, Teacher Simulator, Draw it, Bake it, Rocket Sky! and Object Hunt. The company also publishes a growing catalogue of PC and console titles including Eternal Hope, TENS! and the upcoming Die By The Blade. Founded by games industry icon and Codemasters co-founder David Darling CBE, who leads a fast-growing team of global gaming experts with studios in the UK, India and China along with remote team members all over the world, Kwalee is on the lookout for high-quality games to publish on all platforms and encourages developers to get in touch. Winner of the TIGA Award for Best Large Studio in 2021, Kwalee is also an ambassador of not-for-profit organisation Women in Games and a regular supporter of the charity SpecialEffect.

