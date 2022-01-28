Biobanking Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2027

The global biobanking market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Biobanking refers to the process of storing and analyzing information regarding human biospecimens, which are accumulated from healthy volunteers with a particular condition. The collected information is further utilized in research and academic studies to enhance the understanding of health and numerous diseases. Modern biobanks indulge in the large-scale analysis of specific disease biomarkers, which include biological or digital materials with well-annotated clinical data. They offer a basis for enhancing personalized medical approaches where effective biomarker identification is crucial for diagnosis and prognosis.

Biobanking Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing incidences of new infectious and chronic diseases and the escalating need for diagnostic procedures that accurately identify pathogens are primarily driving the biobanking market. Moreover, the increasing demand for regenerative medicines and personalized treatment options is further propelling the market growth.

Besides this, several technological advancements in genomics, metagenomics, proteomics, disease biology, bioenergy, environmental remediation, and allied fields are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the expanding investments in virtual biobank network models by the health agencies across numerous countries are also augmenting the global market.

In addition to this, various key market players are providing a diverse portfolio of biobanking products and services that allow the seamless sharing of insights and critical information between research establishments. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the biobanking market over the forecasted period.

Global Biobanking Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Brooks Automation Inc., Bay Biosciences LLC, Boca Biolistics, Ctibiotech, Cureline Inc., Firalis, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Hamilton Company, Merck KGaA, ProteoGenex Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and VWR Corporation (Avantor Inc.).

Breakup by Specimen Type:

• Blood Products

• Solid Tissue

• Cell Lines

• Nucleic Acid

• Others

Breakup by Biobank Type:

• Population-based Biobanks

• Disease-oriented Biobanks

Breakup by Application:

• Therapeutics

• Research

Breakup by End User:

• Academic Institutions

• Pharma and Biotech Companies

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

