Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market worth USD 87.2 Bn by 2030, registering a CAGR at 5.1%- Fatpos Global

Water and wastewater treatment equipment market to surpass USD 87.2 Bn by 2030 from USD 65.6 Bn in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.1% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Water and wastewater treatment equipment Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2015 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 87.2 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 5.1% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, rising demand for clean water due to rapid urbanization and industrialization, along with diminishing freshwater supplies, is expected to drive product demand. Rising environmental concerns, as well as the need to adhere to severe regulatory rules governing water and wastewater treatment around the world, are expected to drive market expansion. Furthermore, rising investments in wastewater treatment facilities are expected to fuel market expansion.

“The The water crisis and the stress caused by water constraint are affecting the entire world. As the world's population grows, so does the demand for clean water for drinking, cooking, and other industrial reasons. The amount of water consumed pollutes the available freshwater resources by reaching the sewage system. This is a major driver of the market for water and wastewater treatment equipment. Some APAC countries are concerned about the impending water problem that would affect their future generations; as a result, their governments have enacted rigorous regulations and legislation to control water usage, and they have also managed to invest in water treatment sectors to support their growth.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Water and wastewater treatment equipment: Key Players

• GE Water & Process Technologies

• Aquatech International Corporation

• Veolia Water Technologies

• WPL Limited

• Fluence Corporation Limited

• Napier Reid Ltd.

• Calgon Carbon Corporation

• Xylem Inc.

vKemira Oyj

• Other Prominent Players

Water treatment is done to reduce TSS levels to meet the needs of the end-user and hence varies depending on parameters including TSS level, location, and application. The chemical, physical, and biological properties of water and its contents are used to separate suspended particles and bacteria. The attributes of elements such as density, amount, chemical reactivity, boiling point, solubility, melting point, volatility, water purity level, and similar variables are used to select water treatment equipment.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Water and wastewater treatment equipment Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Global Water and wastewater treatment equipment market is segmented by Equipment into Membrane Separation, Biological, Disinfection, Sludge Treatment, and Others. G Global Water and wastewater treatment equipment market is divided by application into Municipal and industrial. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Water and wastewater treatment equipment Segments:

By Equipment

• Membrane Separation

• Biological

• Disinfection

• Sludge Treatment

• Other

By Application

• Municipal

• Industrial

