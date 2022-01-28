Cryotherapy Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Vendors, Regions Demand and Forecast to 2027

The global cryotherapy market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Cryotherapy refers to a non-invasive technique that is utilized for alleviating pain and treating orthopedic injuries. It involves freezing and eliminating abnormal skin growth, including warts and tags, and localized tumors to treat prostate, cervical, and liver cancer. Cryotherapy uses liquid nitrogen, liquid nitrous oxide, and compressed argon gas for cryoablation and cryosurgery. It assists in treating rheumatoid arthritis, anxiety, asthma, migraine, muscle soreness, etc. Cryotherapy is also preferred by individuals trying to lower their body weight by boosting metabolism and maintaining high body temperatures. Compared with the traditionally utilized therapeutic procedures, it helps in promoting faster recovery and minimizing the risks of affecting non-targeted areas.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

The global cryotherapy market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Cryotherapy Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising prevalence of chronic medical disorders across the globe is one of the key factors driving the cryotherapy market. Besides this, the increasing adoption of Whole-Body Cryotherapy (WBC) to treat malignant and benign tumors, tissue damage, sports injuries, etc., is further propelling the market growth.

Additionally, the shifting preferences towards non-invasive therapeutic procedures among patients and healthcare providers are also catalyzing the global market. Furthermore, continuous technological advancements, such as the development of cryo-chambers and cryo-saunas for the treatment of inflammation, rheumatoid arthritis, chronic pain, etc., are positively influencing the market growth.

Apart from this, the expanding usage of thin and supercooled probes and cryoablation needles with helium-free thaw capabilities is projected to bolster the cryotherapy market over the forecasted period.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cryotherapy-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Cryotherapy Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Boston Scientific Corporation, Brymill Cryogenic Systems, CooperSurgical Inc., Cortex Technology, CryoConcepts LP, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Kriosystem-Care Sp. z o.o., Medtronic plc, METRUM CRYOFLEX Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., Pacira BioSciences Inc., US Cryotherapy and Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product, application and end user.

Breakup by Product:

• Cryosurgery Devices

o Tissue Contact Probes

o Tissue Spray Probes

o Epidermal and Subcutaneous Cryoablation Devices

• Localized Cryotherapy Devices

• Cryochambers and Cryosaunas

Breakup by Application:

• Surgical Applications

o Oncology

o Cardiology

o Dermatology

o Others

• Pain Management

• Recovery, Health and Beauty

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

• Cryotherapy Centres

• Spas and Fitness Centres

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cryotherapy-market

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Other Related Reports of IMARC Group :

One Wheel Electric Scooter Market : https://www.imarcgroup.com/one-wheel-electric-scooter-market

Bathroom Mirror Cabinets Market : https://www.imarcgroup.com/bathroom-mirror-cabinets-market

Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market : https://www.imarcgroup.com/artificial-cornea-corneal-implant-market

Automotive Logging Device Market : https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-logging-device-market

Contact Us:

IMARC Services Private Limited.

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800