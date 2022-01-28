Top Healthcare Big Data Analytics Companies in World (2022) - By IMARC Group
Healthcare Big Data analytics assists in collecting, analyzing, and utilizing the biological and clinical data of patients.
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big data analytics refers to the advanced analytical solutions that consist of a set of statistical predictive models and algorithms that examine data to discover hidden patterns, unknown correlations, customer preferences, etc. Healthcare Big Data analytics assists in collecting, analyzing, and utilizing the biological and clinical data of patients. It is gaining traction in the healthcare industry as it offers accurate data handling, focuses on consumer interests, minimizes healthcare costs, etc.
Additionally, healthcare Big Data analytics also aids in detecting healthcare frauds and examining clinical trials and patient records. As a result, it is widely used by hospitals, insurance agencies, research organizations, etc.
The escalating demand for automated solutions and the expanding digitalization of the healthcare industry are primarily driving the healthcare Big Data analytics market.
Besides this, the rising adoption of these solutions for customizing treatment plans and enhancing overall clinical operations is also propelling the market growth.
Furthermore, the growing demand for predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics, and descriptive analytics in the healthcare sector is augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the elevating need for technological solutions to assist hospital personnel in processing sensor data in order to determine the condition of a patient is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.
Moreover, the inflating utilization of these systems in analyzing and tracking disease patterns and outbreaks to improve public health surveillance is projected to bolster the healthcare Big Data analytics market over the forecasted period.
Read More: Top Players in the Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market
Some of the Top Players in the Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Key Players are:
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
Cerner Corporation
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
COTIVITI, INC.
Oracle Corporation
Health Catalyst
Inovalon
Optum, Inc.
CitiusTech Inc.
McKesson Corporation
MEDEANALYTICS, INC.
SAS Institute Inc.
SCIO Health Analytics
Vitreoshealth
Wipro Limited
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
Siemens Healthcare Private Limited
Hewlett-Packard Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
GE Healthcare.
Key highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
COVID-19 Impact on the Market
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Structure of the Market
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
