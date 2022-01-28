Toys Market Report, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Key players, Revenue and Forecast 2022-2027

Toys Market

The market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global toys market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Toys Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global toys market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Toys refer to the playthings that are specifically designed for young children and toddlers. They are generally made from clay, cloth, paper, plastic, etc., and are available in various sizes and colors. Some of the modern and traditional toys available in the market include dolls, action figurines, puzzles, board games, mechanical cars, etc. Toys aid in facilitating the overall development of children while providing a boost to their creativity and imagination. They assist in improving their problem-solving capabilities and motor skills. Moreover, toys also help in de-stressing and enhancing the social and cognitive skills of toddlers.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/toys-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The rising availability of a wide variety of product variants that are easily accessible across price ranges and the expanding organized retail supply chain infrastructures are among the key factors driving the toys market. Besides this, the growing popularity of strategy-based and educational toys among children is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the increasing market penetration of online portals and the inflating number of e-commerce platforms, which offer various toys at competitive prices while providing flexible payment and exchange options, are also augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the escalating requirement for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM)-based toys, especially among the urban population, is anticipated to bolster the toys market in the coming years.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/toys-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Clementoni Spa

• Funskool Ltd.

• Hasbro Inc.

• Lego A/S (Kirkbi A/S)

• Mattel Inc.

• Playmobil (Brandstätter Group)

• Pressman Toy Corporation (Goliath B.V.)

• Simba Dickie Group

• Spin Master

• Talicor Inc.

• Thinkfun Inc. (Ravensburger North America Inc.)

• Tomy Company Ltd

Toys Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, age group and sales channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Action Figures

• Building Sets

• Dolls

• Games and Puzzles

• Sports and Outdoor Toys

• Plush

• Others

Breakup by Age Group:

• Up to 5 Years

• 5 to 10 Years

• Above 10 Years

Breakup by Sales Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Department Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Related Reports of IMARC Group:

Skin Packaging Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/skin-packaging-market

Inertial Navigation System Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/inertial-navigation-system-market

Intragastric Balloons Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/intragastric-balloons-market

Industrial Pc Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/industrial-pc-market

Baby Cribs and Cots Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/baby-cribs-cots-market

Low Voltage Electric Motor Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-motor-manufacturing-plant

Battery Charger Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/battery-charger-market

Solar Pv Inverter Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/solar-pv-inverter-market

Induction Motor Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/induction-motor-market

Low Density Polythlene Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/low-density-polyethylene-market