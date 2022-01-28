Covid 19: Reopening of Morocco's Airspace From Feb. 7 (Statement)

MOROCCO, January 28 - The government announced Thursday the reopening of the airspace to flights to and from Morocco as of February 7, 2022.

This decision comes in accordance with the legal provisions relating to the management of the state of health emergency and following the recommendations of the scientific and technical commission and taking into consideration the evolution of the epidemiological situation in the Kingdom, said the government in a statement.

To accompany the implementation of this decision, a technical committee is currently examining the measures to be adopted at border crossings and the conditions required for travelers, which will be announced later, said the same source.

Reiterating its appeal to citizens to continue the strict observance of all preventive measures and directives of public authorities on this matter, the government calls for taking quickly the planned doses and completing the vaccination scheme, including the third dose, as a behavior reflecting the "national solidarity" to cope with this pandemic.

MAP 27 January 2022