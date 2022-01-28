Beverage Stabilizer Market: Industry Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted Till 2025

Global Beverage Stabilizer Market

Increase in number of quick service restaurants (QSRs), growth of the food & beverage industry, and rise in the consumption of packaged and convenience goods

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beverage Stabilizer Market by Product Type and Beverage Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025," the global beverage stabilizer market size was valued at $1,358.7 million in 2017, and is expected to garner $1,938.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025. A beverage stabilizer is a product that prevents degradation in beverages. It helps prevent sedimentation by keeping ingredients suspended in the solution. Beverage stabilizers also add viscosity to enhance flavor and improve consistency of beverages.

Modified starch, pectin, carrageenan, casein inulin, and hydrocolloids are among the most commonly used beverage stabilizers. The worldwide demand for beverage stabilizers is on the rise, and this is governed by the performance quality and functionality of the products. Increase in demand for beverage stabilizers is one of the factors that support beverage stabilizer market development and significant innovation.

The growth of the beverage stabilizer industry is driven by the increase in number of QSRs and development of food & beverage industry. Moreover, there is an increase in the usage of beverage stabilizers due to rise in the consumption of packaged and convenience goods around the world. This further fosters the growth of the global beverage stabilizer market. However, fluctuating raw material prices act as the major restraint for this market. On the contrary, rise in consumption of functional beverages is expected to provide ample opportunities for the beverage stabilizer market growth in the future.

There has been a rise in the number of quick service restaurants (QSRs) all around the world owing to increase in affinity of consumers toward fast food. Many fast food restaurants depend on beverage stabilizers to prolong the shelf life and improve visual appeal of food items. Thus, increase in affinity toward fast food positively impacts the beverage stabilizer market growth.

The sprays/aerosols segment accounted for the highest share in the product type segment. The market for sprays/aerosols is driven by ease of use and availability all over the world. In the same year, the xanthan gum segment accounted for the highest share in the product type segment as it is an effective thickening agent and stabilizer that helps prevent separation of the ingredients. Moreover, the growth of the food industry has paved the way for the increase in demand for xanthan gum.

The soft drinks category in the beverage type segment dominated the beverage stabilizers market in 2018, attributed to increase in consumption of aerated drinks all around the world. However, the others segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to increase in disposable income and rise in affinity of consumers to spend on packaged or convenient goods.

In terms of value, Asia-Pacific contributed a significantly high market share in the global beverage stabilizer market in 2018. The key players profiled in the report include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, CP Kelco, DowDuPont Inc., Ingredion, Inc., Kerry Group, Palsgaard A/S, Tate & Lyle Plc., and Royal DSM.

The other beverage stabilizer market players (not profiled in this report) include Acatris, BASF, Glanbia Nutritionals, Nexira, W.R. Grace & Co., Advanced Food Systems Inc., Chemelco International Bv, Lanxess Deutschland GmbH, Silvateam S.p.a., TIC Gums, Inc., and Brisan Group

