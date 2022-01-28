Automotive Software Market to Grow at 16.3% CAGR Through 2021 to 2028 - Future Projections, Emerging Technical Advancements, Upcoming Challenges, Increasing Demand Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Growing trends in the travel industry supporting personalization and automation among masses aligning with automotive ecosystem needs are fostering growth-appropriate developments in the global automotive software market.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automotive software that is designed augment and support the vehicle operations including ease of driving, fuel efficiency, entertainment, data security and safety. A motor vehicle software that comprises all quality requirements including safety, cybersecurity, performance, usability, and other operations is referred to automotive software. For example, run-time software and customization services. The increasing demand for powering automotive industry, increasing demand for advanced driver assistance system, rising demand for e-vehicles are the key factors boosting the global automotive software market. Additionally, growing need for vehicle applications crash notification systems, remote vehicle diagnostics systems, emergency assistance systems etc is driving the global automotive software market. Technological innovation enabling better productivity, government subsidies, and increasing technologically advanced and secure software product is also propelling the market growth.

The major players of the global automotive software market are NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, BlackBerry Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, Airbiquity, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, PTC, Inc., and Adobe, Inc. Renowned companies are offering new and modern automotive software software solutions. In addition, the previously recognized as well as new market players are approaching the market with advanced and new strategic services and solutions and to remain competitive in the global market.

These companies are serving the global client base and have invested heavily in technology innovation, up-skilling employees, expansion in local and global markets, product innovation, and other key factors. The companies to stay ahead of the competitive landscape are integrating innovative technologies improved software and system infrastructure, cost control measure of software, advanced development processes, cost reductions, and more. They are providing high quality and premium software products to the automotive industry customers and dominating the market. Thus most of the customers prefer these brands than any other companies in the market. Their market growth is also supported by strengthening the local and global presence, mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations etc. This is boosting the revenue and market size of the companies and global automotive software market.

Product Overview, 2019-2028 (USD Million)

• Application Software

• Middleware

• Operating System

Application Overview, 2019-2028 (USD Million)

• Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) & Safety Systems

• Infotainment & Telematics

• Communication Systems

• Body Control & Comfort Systems

• Powertrain Systems

Although the global automotive software market is currently at a competitive edge it is grappled by several challenges such as complicated and time consuming processes, enormous complexities in software, complex development processes, complex hardware and technical infrastructure, cost issues, comprehensive car architectures, and research challenges is hampering the global automotive software market. Furthermore, improved software and system infrastructure, cost control measure of software, advanced development processes etc are anticipated to provide growth opportunity to the global automotive software market.

The automotive software market has high complexities associated with geographical coverage and varying customer preferences. However, in order to meet these diversified requirements, the brands including the established and emerging ones are coming with unique strategies such as crash prevention and crash safety, advanced energy management, advanced driver assistance, adaptable MMI, personalization & individualization, interconnection of car networking, innovative architectures, cost reduction etc. These approaches of the market players in providing the solutions and services of automotive software to the customers have become significant in increasing their market share and market competitiveness in the global automotive software market. The benefits offered by the automotive software is increasing its use in the engineering, automotive, and other industries anticipated to be a growth opportunity for the global automotive software market.

