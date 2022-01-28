Submit Release
News Search

There were 883 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,739 in the last 365 days.

Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai highlights culinary experiences, trade potential in the Middle East this week

Kare-kare Ramen, a curated Bangkóta Meal

Philippines Food Festival’s ‘Inihaw’ (BBQ) Night at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel

The Philippines Pavilion, “Bangkóta” at the Expo 2020 Dubai

FIESTAVAGANZA event at Expo 2020 Dubai ‘Bangkóta’ Pavilion

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai amplifies its activities for UAE nationals, residents and tourists within and outside the confines of the pavilion across several exciting and engaging events this week.

These include a festival of flavorful ‘Inihaw’ (grilled) meals at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel and collaborative networking opportunities at the Imaginarium. Here are the events you shouldn’t miss.

Experience ‘Inihaw’ (BBQ) in Dubai (January until February 2, 2022)

The Philippines Food Festival begins its second leg featuring ‘Inihaw’ (grilled) cuisine. The Nomad Restaurant at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel offers hot-off-the-grill dishes, also known as ‘inasal’ or ‘sinugba’ in the Philippines, alongside other delectable cuisine curated by three of the most seasoned Filipino chefs based in Dubai.

Running until February 2, 2022, diners of the restaurant will enjoy a Filipino buffet station with a dedicated live grill station of savoury ‘Inihaw’ dishes this Friday. In addition, those who crave the taste of Filipino food with a modern twist can enjoy a special Filipino-themed set menu during weekdays.

The Philippines Food Festival is one of the highlights of the country’s participation at the Expo 2020 Dubai. The four-month long event, aims to promote the Philippines’ culinary culture and food tourism to a global audience, as well as mainstream its food industry to an international market.

Bangkóta Meals (February 3 until March 31, 2022)

Running alongside the Philippines Food Festival is the special offering of the ‘Bangkóta Meals’ in elected Filipino restaurants in the UAE. The Philippine Business Council in Dubai and the Northern Emirates’ (PBC-DNE) League of Food and Beverage Entrepreneurs (LFBE) has tapped 13 of its member restaurants to take part in this gastronomic experience and re-imagine some of the most iconic Filipino dishes.

Specially curated dishes take on the helm of the ‘Bangkóta Meals’ – inspired by the Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Bangkóta, which translates to ‘coral reef’ in old Tagalog.

Participating restaurants from the PBC-LFBE include the Agemono Grill Restaurant, Draft Corner Café, Face Café, Joy Bubble Coffee Shop, Kubyertos Cuisine, Off the Hook, OunceDxb, Paluto Restaurant, Panadero Pastry Shop, The Catch Seafoods and Grill Restaurant, The Desert Wok, Zutto Suki, and Shokuji Sushi.

Customers will enjoy these delicious and reimagined ‘Bangkóta Meals’ until March 31, 2022, coinciding with the final day of Expo 2020 Dubai.

FIESTAVAGANZA: A celebration of Filipino culture, products, services in the Middle East (January 26, 2022)

The Philippines' multicultural landscape and its top quality export products and services spanning 7,107 islands all come together in an afternoon filled with exciting events, fostering the spirit of international collaboration and creativity.

FIESTAVAGANZA was positioned to be the Philippines Pavilion’s must-see event especially for entrepreneurs, investors, and consumers with hundreds of potential partners in attendance. The event, held in partnership with Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Sandbox ME, took place on January 26, 2022, at The Imaginarium.

It also aimed to activate business expansion from physical stores to the digital landscape, the event witnessed the convergence of key media personnel, international delegates, and trade and investments stakeholders who will help magnify reach of key businesses in the Philippines and the UAE, as well as the wider South East Asia and Middle Eastern regions, respectively.

Vince Ang
New Perspective Media Group
+971 554739253
email us here

You just read:

Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai highlights culinary experiences, trade potential in the Middle East this week

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.