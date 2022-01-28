Semiconductor Packaging Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 47.92 Billion Globally By 2027: IMARC Group

Semiconductor Packaging Market

IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 47.92 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.70% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Semiconductor Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the market reached a value of US$ 29.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global semiconductor packaging market report to reach US$ 47.92 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.70% during 2022-2027. Semiconductor packaging refers to a case that is used for protecting IC chips from the surrounding environment. Its usage minimizes the costs involved in packaging and enhances the overall efficacy of ICs. Various types of materials are widely used in the packaging, such as organic substrate, bonding wire, lead frame, ceramic package, die-attach material, and others. It is extensively utilized across various industries, including information technology (IT) and telecommunication, healthcare, automotive, aerospace and defense.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by considerable growth in the consumer electronics industry. This, in confluence with the widespread product utilization in smartphones, smartwatches, and other communication devices, has provided a thrust to market growth across the globe. Moreover, the growing preference for fan-out wafer-level packaging among end users is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the rising environmental consciousness among the masses and the widespread product adoption in medical devices and equipment, such as ultrasound devices, patient monitors and mobile X-ray systems, are contributing to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Amkor Technology Inc.

• ASE Group

• ChipMOS Technologies Inc.

• Fujitsu Limited

• Intel Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation

• JCET Group Co. Ltd.

• Powertech Technology Inc.

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• STMicroelectronics

• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

Semiconductor Packaging Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, packaging material, technology and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• Flip Chip

• Embedded DIE

• Fan-in WLP

• Fan-out WLP

Breakup by Packaging Material:

• Organic Substrate

• Bonding Wire

• Leadframe

• Ceramic Package

• Die Attach Material

• Others

Breakup by Technology:

• Grid Array

• Small Outline Package

• Flat no-leads Package

• Dual In-Line Package

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• IT and Telecommunication

• Aerospace and Defense

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

