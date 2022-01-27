Family Literacy Day celebrates learning together as a family

CANADA, January 27 - Today is Family Literacy Day and Island families can celebrate the benefits of reading and learning together in many ways.

The theme this year is, Learning in the Great Outdoors, to encourage families to get outside and have fun while learning at the same time.

“Spending time in nature has so many benefits for both mind and body and I encourage Island families to explore our beautiful province to play, enjoy and learn. Reading helps a child’s development and well-being and learning together in nature as a family can be equally beneficial.” - Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson

Islanders can take part in activities available through public libraries, the PEI Literacy Alliance and ABC Life Literacy Canada.

Public libraries will be offering two virtual programs including a virtual story time celebrating this year’s theme and Get Outdoors: Using Island Trails. To register email plshq@gov.pe.ca.

Libraries will also have copies of ABC Life Literacy Canada scavenger hunt sheet in English and French, or it can also be downloaded.

“While every Family Literacy Day is dear to my heart, this year’s theme, ‘Learning in the Great Outdoors’, makes it all the more special!” says Jinny Greaves, executive director of the PEI Literacy Alliance. “I deeply value my time in nature all year round. It is always healing, educational and grounding. Some of my fondest memories are of time spent in nature with my family.”

The PEI Literacy Alliance currently has a contest on social media offering participating Island Families a chance to win a $100 gift card to Owl’s Hollow. To enter the contest and find out more details check out the PEI Literacy Alliance’s Facebook page.

