Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,769 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Prime Minister of Latvia Krišjānis Kariņš

CANADA, January 27 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Prime Minister of Latvia, Krišjānis Kariņš.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Kariņš shared their concerns about Russia’s aggressive and destabilizing actions in and around Ukraine, and underlined the need for Russia to engage constructively in diplomacy. Prime Minister Trudeau stated that the strength of the NATO Alliance was its unity and emphasized the importance of continued coordination and dialogue between allies and partners. Prime Minister Kariņš welcomed Canada’s renewal and expansion of Operation UNIFIER, Canada’s military training mission in Ukraine, and stated that this strengthened contribution would continue to help meet the needs of Ukraine’s security forces. The two leaders expressed hope that a diplomatic solution with Russia was possible, but emphasized that any further military incursion into Ukraine would have severe costs and serious consequences, including through coordinated sanctions.

Prime Minister Kariņš thanked Prime Minister Trudeau for Canada’s leadership of the multinational NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group in Latvia, to which Canada contributes approximately 540 Canadian Armed Forces members as part of Operation REASSURANCE.

The prime ministers looked forward to pursing their strong relationship rooted in the shared values of human rights, democracy, and the rules-based international system. They also agreed to work together to pursue Canada and Latvia’s security interests and to grow the economic partnership between the two countries.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Prime Minister of Latvia Krišjānis Kariņš

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.