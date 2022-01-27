Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,766 in the last 365 days.

Rapid Renewal processes 2,500,000th online vehicle registration renewal

MAINE, January 27 - Back to current news.

January 27, 2022 Secretary of State

Contact: Emily Cook 207-441-0405

Rapid Renewal processes 2,500,000th online vehicle registration renewal

AUGUSTA - Last week the Department of Secretary of State's online service for renewal of motor vehicle registrations, called Rapid Renewal https://www1.maine.gov/online/bmv/rapid-renewal/ , processed the 2,500,000th renewal.

Rapid Renewal is an optional service which towns and cities can participate in, and is currently available for residents of 314 Maine towns and cities. Residents of all municipalities continue to have the option to renew their motor vehicle registrations in-person at their town office or city hall.

"Providing an online, around-the-clock renewal option for Maine vehicle owners is a commonsense public service," said Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. Were glad to see Mainers, and Maine towns and cities, embracing this option and well continue to look for ways to simplify and streamline Mainers business with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

We know Mainers are busy with work, family, and plenty of other commitments, so they should be able to renew their vehicle registrations at their own convenience, said Deputy Secretary of State and head of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles Cathie Curtis. We also want to take the burden off of our municipal partners where we can - town office staff often wear many hats so reducing the paperwork theyre dealing with day-to-day just makes sense.

Municipal officials who would like more information about participating in Rapid Renewal are encouraged to contact the Department of the Secretary of State at 626-8400 or by email at sos.office@maine.gov.

You just read:

Rapid Renewal processes 2,500,000th online vehicle registration renewal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.