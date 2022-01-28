Anticipated international events hosted by the Saudi tourist destinations
EINPresswire.com/ -- Saudi tourism has succeeded in attracting tourists and visitors from inside and outside the kingdom especially from the GCC countries, thanks to its natural components and various qualitative activities. To increase the tourist attraction, these destinations are scheduled to host in the month of February several international events that are suitable for all tastes and different age groups.
The Visit Saudi platform played a significant role in highlighting the Saudi tourism destinations at all the local, regional, and international levels through Events and Seasons Calendar, which was launched by Visit Saudi last September 2021 and helps to review all activities extending from October 2021 until March 2022. Moreover, it contributed directly to promoting different destinations around the Kingdom, It also helped tourists discover quality events and enjoy their unique experience with family and friends. Among the distinguished events during February, there will be the third edition of the (Saudi Cup), it will be held in Riyadh between 25th and 26th of February 2022; It is the most expensive horse race in the world, where many horse owners and cavalries from different continents from all over the world will participate, and there will be many family activities, cultural activities and food and beverage trucks
In February, tourists can visit the first edition of the Diriyah Biennale for Contemporary Art, which presents the works of more than 60 artists from Saudi Arabia and different countries of the world in Al-Diriyah, the city of arts and heritage, which enables visitors to explore social transformation under the title (Tracking the Stones). It also allows people to enter the heart of The Kingdom's growing contemporary art scene, and the Gulf's most dynamic example of the transformative potential of art.
For the thrill fans, they can go to Al-Ula, and try (Via Ferrata); It is a series of challenges that cover climbing and walking on suspension bridges; which brings a lot of excitement along the way. During the journey, adventurous visitors will be using a safety system that will allow them to move and explore freely during their experience.
And the excitement does not end in the city of (Al-Ula) in February. There is an event (Safari x 44), which gives tourists and visitors the opportunity to enjoy a wonderful adventure in the heart of Sharaan Nature Reserve on the way to Al-Raqqas and listen to what the guide tells you about these pristine areas during a lively journey.
From the 1st to the 5th of February, the activities of the “Saudi Tour” race will start in its second season, and the race is one of the 2.1 stage races included in the calendar of the International Cycling Federation, and approved by the Saudi Cycling Federation, and this year it hosts 16 international teams to compete for the title of the race. The race has five exciting stages hosted in Al-Ula - three of which are suitable for professional runners - through its beautiful landscapes, magnificent archaeological sites, and challenging desert terrain.
Among the other events held in some regions of the Kingdom and included in the calendar of the season's events is Formula E Diriyah; The EPBE Formula E race, will be held from January 28th to 29th, is an electric car race approved as an international championship by the International Automobile Federation, and the first global street racing series for fully electric cars.
In addition to the events that the Kingdom is witnessing this winter, (Visit Saudi) platform provided the opportunity to view all events and offers and choose between them, through a calendar of the season's events, as the following website shows (https://calendar.visitsaudi.com/), which all activities and events are scheduled and presented, from the start of winter in 2021 until next March 2022. The Kingdom opens its arms to receive tourists from everywhere in the world through a huge number of international events; that are being held for the first time in the region, allowing everyone the freedom to choose between several opportunities to explore and enjoy the Kingdom’s rich tourism destinations, distinguished, diverse and international entertainment events. These events are hoped to meet the aspirations of families and individuals of different age groups, including citizens, residents, and tourists. Considering all health requirements and ensuring that everyone adheres to them, in coordination with the competent authorities, to ensure a safe and enjoyable tourist and entertainment experience, with a popular welcome for tourists and visitors that says “welcome in Saudi Arabia” everywhere.
Abdullah AlDakheel
Saudi Tourism Authority
