Polyester Staple Fiber & Filament Yarns Market Size Is Likely To Reach a Valuation of Around USD 126.00 Billion By 2027

Polyester Staple Fiber & Filament Yarns Market Size – USD 64.10 billion in 2018 | CAGR of 7.7%. Growth of the textile industry, especially in emerging economies

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Polyester Staple Fiber and Filament Yarns Market is expected to reach USD 126.00 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

The increasing use in the textile industry is likely to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The polyester staple fiber and filament yarns possess good elasticity, shape retention, wrinkle resistance, exceptional wash & wear performance, washability, and longevity, among others, and as a result, finds extensive application in various types of apparel fabrics. It is used to make fashionable dresses, weather-resistant clothing, and is a preferred material for children’s wear. Polyester staple fiber is frequently blended with other fibers such as cotton, to get the combined benefits of both materials. It provides better tear-resistant as compared to cotton or other materials used in making clothing items.

Growing demand from the construction industry is likely to boost the market demand. Polyester Fiber Reinforced Concrete (PFRC) is used in cement concrete pavement material. Polyester fibers are resistant to alkali attacks, and PFRC finds usage as overlays and in pavement quality concrete. The application of fibers may result in cement saving of nearly 10.0%, and with fly ash, the cement saving may be increased to about 35.0%. Polyester filament yarns, owing to their non-biodegradable property, are used in cement concrete road works, thereby assisting in the conservation of environment.

Additionally, polyester staple fiber and filament yarns find widespread application in manufacturing furniture and upholstery as well as it is used in making carpets for residential and domestic purposes, and ropes for residential applications, among others.

Key participants include Tongkun Group Co. Ltd., Shenghong Corp., Xin Feng Ming Group, Reliance Industries Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., William Barnet & Son LLC, Sarla Performance Fibers, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Polyfibre Industries, Toray Industries Inc., and GreenFiber International SA, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By type, filament yarns contributed to a larger market share in 2018 and is projected to grow at a rate of 7.6% in the forecast period. Polyester filament yarns may be used to make ropes, safety belts, conveyor belts, and tire fabric.

By material, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) held a larger market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 8.0% in the forecast period. The market dominance of this grade is owing to the offering of high strength and lightweight properties.

By product, solid products contributed to a larger market share in 2018. It has a substantial visual appeal, which finds usage in apparel, home furnishings, non-woven fabrics, and other products. Also, it possesses exceptional tensile strength, high durability, and good finishing.

By application, carpets and rugs are estimated to witness a significant growth rate in the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for carpets and rugs in the residential and commercial buildings.

North American market, led by the U.S., held the second-largest market share in 2018 and is projected to grow at a rate of 6.9% in the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global polyester staple fiber and filament yarns market on the basis of type, material, product, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Staple Fiber

Filament Yarn

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Carpets & Rugs

Apparels

Non-Woven Fabrics

Home Textiles

Fiberfill

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

