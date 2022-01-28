Pharmaceuticals Market Offers Personalized Medicine For Individual Needs Of The Patients

Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharmaceutical companies are offering drugs for customized individual treatment for various diseases. Pharmaceuticals market trends includes personalized medicine, also referred to as precision medicine, aims to provide medical care according to the patient’s individual characteristics and genetic makeup. Pharmaceuticals market outlook has changed as precision therapies are increasingly being adopted as firms increasingly let go of the one-size-fits-all model for common medical conditions. Major companies such as GSK, Teva Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca are investing in development of personalized medicines.

North America was the largest region in the pharmaceuticals market in 2021. According to the pharmaceuticals market overview, the Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the pharmaceuticals market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global pharmaceuticals market size is expected to grow from $1.45 trillion in 2021 to $1.59 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The pharmaceuticals market is expected to reach $3.20 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.2%.

Major players covered in the global pharmaceuticals industry are Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AbbVie, Sanofi S.A, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Merck & Co, AstraZeneca.

TBRC’s global pharmaceuticals segmentation in this market report is divided by type into pharmaceutical drugs, biologics, by distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, others, by nature into organic, conventional.

Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Pharmaceutical Drugs, Biologics), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce), By Nature (Organic, Conventional) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a pharmaceuticals market overview, forecast pharmaceuticals market size and growth for the whole market, pharmaceuticals global market segments, geographies, pharmaceuticals global market trends, pharmaceuticals market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

