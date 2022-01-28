Increase In Laser Eye Surgeries Is Positively Impacting The Ophthalmology Drugs Market

Ophthalmology Drugs Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The expected rise in eye laser surgeries will contribute to the ophthalmology drugs market. Ophthalmology research has proved a link between laser eye surgeries and the prevalence of dry eye disorders. In an eye laser procedure, cutting of some nerves in the cornea leads to reduction in corneal sensitivity, in response to which, eyes may not sense the need for lubrication, causing the body to produce fewer tears. Dry eye is a common side effect after laser vision correction surgeries. It is estimated that almost half of the patients that undergo a laser surgery experience some degree of dry eye condition following the procedure. The number of eye laser procedures rose to 720,000 a year in 2020. According to the ophthalmology drugs market research, a rising number of people going for laser eye surgeries is expected to increase the demand for dry eye medications in the forecast period driving the market.

The global ophthalmology drugs market size is expected to grow from $50.62 billion in 2021 to $56.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The ophthalmology drugs market forecast shows growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The ophthalmology drugs market is expected to reach $127.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.7%.

Major players covered in the global ophthalmology drugs industry are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, AbbVie, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Sumitomo Chemical Co ltd, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation and Horizon Therapeutics plc.

North America was the largest region in the ophthalmology drugs market in 2021. According to the ophthalmology drugs market overview, the Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the ophthalmology drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global ophthalmology drugs market segmentation is divided by type into antiglaucoma drugs, dry eye medication, other ophthalmological drugs (retinal disorders, anti-infectives/allergy), by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies/ drug stores, others, by route of administration into oral, parenteral, others, by drug classification into branded drugs, generic drugs, by mode of purchase into prescription-based drugs, over-the-counter drugs.

Ophthalmology Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Antiglaucoma Drugs, Dry Eye Medication, Other Ophthalmological Drugs (Retinal Disorders, Anti-Infectives/Allergy)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), By Drug Classification (Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs), By Mode Of Purchase (Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a ophthalmology drugs market overview, forecast ophthalmology drugs global market size and growth for the whole market, ophthalmology drugs market segments, geographies, ophthalmology drugs global market trends, ophthalmology drugs market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

