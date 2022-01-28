Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Use Biomarkers In Drug Development Process To Reduce Time

Respiratory Diseases Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies manufacturing respiratory drugs are increasingly using biomarkers in the drug development process to reduce the time taken to bring the product into the market. Biomarkers are biological indicators which are objectively measured and evaluated for biological processes, pathogenic processes or pharmacological responses to a therapeutic intervention. It can also help predict the drug efficacy faster than conventional clinical endpoints, the point at which an undesired or abnormal effect of the drug is observed indicating withdrawal from therapy. According to the respiratory diseases drugs market research, companies in this market are investing in the development of biomarkers for use in various activities such as tracking drug activity, the pharmacodynamics (relationship between the drug concentration at the site of action and the biochemical and physiological effect) of drugs and to study diseases and treatment pathways. Companies such as Genentech and Janssen are increasingly investing in the use of biomarkers for understanding the efficacy of a potential respiratory drug. For example, Janssen has partnership with U-BIOPRED (unbiased biomarkers in prediction of respiratory disease outcomes), a group in Europe that aims to understand more about severe asthma.

The global respiratory diseases drugs market size is expected to decline from $142.57 billion in 2021 to $154.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. According to the respiratory diseases drugs market forecast, change in the market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The respiratory diseases drugs market is expected to reach $292.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.2%.

Major players covered in the global respiratory diseases drugs industry are Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Mylan N.V., and Sanofi S.A.

North America was the largest region in the respiratory diseases drugs market in 2021. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the respiratory diseases drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global respiratory diseases drugs market analysis report is segmented by type into anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs, cough and cold preparations, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies/ drug stores, others, by route of administration into oral, parenteral, others, by drug classification into branded drugs, generic drugs, by mode of purchase into prescription-based drugs, over-the-counter drugs

