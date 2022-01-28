Manufacturers In The Anti-Infective Drugs Market Invest In Programs To Treat Drug-Resistant Infections

Anti-Infective Drugs Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anti-infective drug manufacturers are investing in programs to develop drugs to treat drug resistant infections. Antimicrobial resistance is a serious concern to global public health as it resulted in long duration of illness, the requirement of additional tests and use of more expensive drugs. Antimicrobial resistance occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, parasites and fungi change and adapted to drugs when they are exposed to antimicrobial drugs such as antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals, anthelmintics and others. According to World Health Organization (WHO), globally 4,80,000 people are being affected by multi-drug resistant TB each year and drug resistance is starting to complicate the treatment of malaria and HIV as well. Companies are investing in developing the new drug candidates to treat drug-resistant infections.

The global anti-infective drugs market size is expected to decline from $220.00 billion in 2021 to $246.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The change in the market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The anti-infective drugs market share is expected to reach $614.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.6%.

According to the anti-infective drugs market research, the market is expected to benefit from the latest developments in drug discovery procedures such as stem cells and organ-on-chip (OOC) technologies. OOCs are micro-engineered biometric systems that simulate the activities, mechanics and physiological responses of organ systems. Drug trial processes such as target identification, validation, and screening are being executed through OOC and stem cell technologies. These technologies are considerably reducing the drug discovery costs and generating reliable predictions on drug efficiency and human safety. Another area of development is physiology-simulation modelling, in which the integrated physiology of the human organism, in both health and disease, is simulated through a computer program. Eli Lilly and Pfizer have adopted Amazon’s Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) platform to conduct simulation models in early stages of the drug discovery process that are operational within hours, whereas traditional models take weeks to conduct simulations. The wide adoption of these technologies is expected to drive the global anti-infective drugs market in the forecast period.

Major players covered in the global anti-infective drugs industry are Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie, Bayer AG, Mylan N.V., Shionogi and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

North America was the largest region in the anti-infective drugs in 2021. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global anti-infective drugs market report is segmented by type into antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals, others (anthelminthic, antiprotozoal), by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies/ drug stores, others, by route of administration into oral, parenteral, others, by drug classification into branded drugs, generic drugs, by mode of purchase into prescription-based drugs, over-the-counter drugs.

