Aging Population Profile Impacts Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Market Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aging population profile of most countries contributed to the growth of the musculoskeletal disorders drugs market. The increase in patient pool due to rising geriatric population globally, contributed significantly to the growth of the market during the historic period. According to the WHO, by 2030, one in every six people on the planet will be 60 or older. The proportion of the population aged 60 and up will rise from 1 billion in 2020 to 2.1 billion by 2050. This rise in the geriatric population increased the demand for medical care and drove the healthcare expenditure. This has led to increased demand for pharmaceuticals products, significantly impacting market growth during this period.

Going forward, musculoskeletal disorders drugs market outlook has changes as the market for muscle relaxants is expected to increase with the rise in combination therapy. Combination therapy involves use of more than one medication or drug to treat a disease. Musculoskeletal disorders drugs market trends includes these combinational therapies to reduce the frequency of drug administration. For instance, Galt Pharmaceuticals has submitted a Supplemental Abbreviated New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Orphengesic Forte an oral formulation of aspirin, caffeine, and orphenadrine for the treatment of pain caused due to musculoskeletal disorders.

The global musculoskeletal disorders drugs market size is expected to grow from $97.45 billion in 2021 to $104.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The musculoskeletal disorders drugs market value is expected to reach $126.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5%.

According to the musculoskeletal disorders drugs market overview, major players covered in the global industry are Sanofi S.A, Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly And Company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Horizon Therapeutics plc, Procter & Gamble, Eisai Co. Ltd, Biogen Inc and Sino Biopharmaceutical.

North America was the largest region in the musculoskeletal disorders drugs market in 2021. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the musculoskeletal disorders drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global musculoskeletal disorders drugs market report is segmented by type into drugs for rheumatoid arthritis, muscle relaxants, other musculoskeletal disorders drugs, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies/ drug stores, others, by route of administration into oral, parenteral, others, by drug classification into branded drugs, generic drugs, by mode of purchase into prescription-based drugs, over-the-counter drugs.

