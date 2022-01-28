Hair Styling Tools Market by 2030 Global industry analysis, share, statistics, trends, opportunities and forecasts

Hair Styling Tools Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hair styling tools are instruments specially designed to style individual’s hair in a particular style. These are available in different types depending on what function the person wants to perform on their hair. Traditional tools and technological advanced tools are two main categories of these hair styling tools. The hair styling tools market has been experiencing increase in demand. Besides, compact, portable, and travel size designs of hair styling tools are gaining momentum as they are convenient to carry along and eliminate the need to visit a salon frequently. Different market players are consistently presenting inventive and extensive variety of hair styling tools to enable individual end users and salon experts to create a new look. These factors boost the growth of the hair styling tools market.

Companies Covered

Procter & Gamble Co., Spectrum Brands, Inc., Dyson Ltd., Conair Corporation, Panasonic Corp., Coty, Inc., Helen of Troy Ltd., Hamilton Beach Brands, WAHL Clipper corp.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

Hair salons and spas are not considered under essential entities and have been ordered to close down by the government during the pandemic period. The lockdown has severely impacted the styling product orders from commercial end users.

However, the sales from the household sector is anticipated to experience an increase in online purchase of hair styling tools due to work from home culture, which created ample time for users to look for their desired product online and purchase it accordingly.

Also, the job loss and overall lowering of economic conditions negatively affected the buying power of the population, which in turn has reflected in lower preferences in purchasing non-essential goods.

Top Impacting Factors

Surge in application in advanced & portable hair styling tools along with the ease and convenience they provide for end users creates surge the sales of hair styling tools in the market. Big players like L’Oréal, Coty Inc. and others are expected to introduce different products that drive the demand and thus the market growth

Rise in awareness for personal grooming among millennials and continuous increase in beauty standards also impacts the cosmetics industry thus driving the overall growth of the market.

Social media has become very influential in the world of fashion, makeup, and hairstyling. Hence, the increase in promotion, including advertisements of hair styling tools in different media channels are gaining customer’s attention in the country thus driving the market growth.

Market Trends

Innovations and Influence of Social Media on Hair styling products.

Increased innovations in the tools used for hair styling with the opinions of salon expert and also individuals pushes the manufactures to develop new products and thus boosts the growth of the market. The rise in population of social media influencers, DIY hair styling tutorials, and training videos, especially among millennials, is expected to create growth opportunities for the companies operating in the market.

HSI Professionals Glider is a versatile tool which is not just a hair straightener but also creates beach waves effectively and effortlessly with just a simple bend of the wrist. High quality ceramics plates have 8 heat balance micro sensors that regulate the temperature and evenly distributes heat. Thus, such tools have multifunction features that attract the end users, thus increasing the demand for such products in the market.

Online Stores to flourish at rapid rate

Online retailing has been showing rapid growth in the hair styling tools, as it allows ease of research, sowing product price and comparisons, as well as the ability to find offers on daily basis. The convenience of delivering the item to the door step continues to entice many time-constraint customers.

Online portals like amazon, ebay, HQhair.com, and Beauty Expert show case reviews about the hair styling products in the market. These reviews are anticipated to positively boost the credibility credentials of the firms and manufacturers in the hair styling tools market. For e.g. BaByliss holds dominance in the hair straightener categories, while BaByliss Pro holds major dominance on hair curlers, products ranging from GBP 22 to GBP 195. Thus,this allows the consumers to compare the products on online platforms, before purchase, which boosts the growth of the segment.

Key Benefits of the Report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the hair styling tools industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the hair styling tools market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to highlight the hair styling tools market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed hair styling tools market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years

Questions answered in the Report

Who are the leading market players active in the hair styling tools market?

What current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

What is "Hair styling tools" Market prediction in the future?

Which will be the niches at which players profiling with recent advancements should set a presence?

What are the driving factors and opportunities in the market?

What are the current trends and predicted trends?

What are the challenges faced in the "Hair styling tools Market?

