TikTok joins forces with UNESCO and the WJC to combat denial and distortion of the Holocaust online

On the occasion of Holocaust Remembrance Day, UNESCO and the World Jewish Congress (WJC) launched a new partnership with the online platform TikTok to tackle Holocaust distortion and denial. Users searching for terms relating to the Holocaust will be redirected to verified information.

The circulation of false information about the Holocaust is a growing problem online, and not all platforms are taking effective action to curb this harmful trend. The Centre for Countering Digital Hate said in August last year, 84% of antisemitic content reported to social media companies was allowed to remain on their platforms.

According to UN and UNESCO data, 17% of content related to the Holocaust on TikTok either denied or distorted the Holocaust. Faced with this problem, the platform has decided to act, by drawing on the expertise of UNESCO and the WJC.

