Bound to the duty to honor the memory of slavery and the slave trade, and to keep this history alive by sharing it with the next generation, UNESCO’s Social and Human Sciences Programme is launching a children book series in partnership with “Langages du Sud”, a publishing and production company based in Casablanca (Morocco).
Bintou & Issa: launch of a children book series on the memory of slavery
