Medical Robots Market Analysis, Supply Chain, Opportunities, Challenges, Size, Forecast to 2027

Medical Robots Market 2022

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical robots assist surgeons to carry out various surgeries with extra precision. This is one of the emerging fields for various applications for medical robots such as pharmacy applications, neurosurgery, cardiology, laparoscopy, and orthopedic surgery. As these robots assist in surgeries, they reduce infection risks, thereby increasing accuracy while carrying out surgeries. Medical robots have several advantages such as decreased blood loss, post-operative pain, and infection. Innovations in robotic industries pave way for the market for more improved and better medical robots. The global medical robots market size is experiencing a significant growth, and is expected to grow considerably in next few years.

The global medical robots market is segmented into type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is further segmented into hospital & pharmacy robotic systems, surgical robotic systems, noninvasive radiosurgery robotic systems, rehabilitation robotic systems, and others. In terms of application, the market is sub-divided into cardiology, laparoscopy, pharmacy, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, and others. Based on industry vertical, the market is bifurcated further into specialty centers, hospitals & clinics, rehabilitation centers, and others. Geographically, the global market is divided across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key players of the medical robots market analyzed in the research include Houston Medical Robotics, Stryker Corporation, Hansen Medical, Intuitive surgical, Kerby Lester, Varian Medical Systems, Otto bock Healthcare, Hocoma AG, Kinova Robotics, Vecna Robotics, and Others. They have adopted various strategies including new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, agreements, and others to gain a stronghold and international presence across the world.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Rise in advanced treatment methods for various severe diseases, widespread neurological and cardiac disorders and cancer propels the medical robots market growth. As critical surgeries are needed to be done in these disorders and it can be performed using medical robots, which propel the market growth. However, safety concerns, lack of trained personnel, and high cost for robotic surgeries hinder the market growth. However, adoption of advanced technologies and increase in funding for medical robotics is expected to fuel the market growth further.

New product launches to flourish the market growth

Da Vinci SP surgical system for urologic surgical techniques, which are suitable for single port methodology was dispatched by Intuitive Surgical subsequent to being affirmed by the U.S. FDA in 2018.

Houston Medical Robotics, Stryker Corporation, Hansen Medical, Intuitive surgical, Kerby Lester, Varian Medical Systems, Otto bock Healthcare, Hocoma AG, Kinova Robotics, Vecna Robotics, and Others.

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

