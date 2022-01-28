TrueFlip Named Best Crypto iGaming Platform 2021 by Europe Gaming Awards

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Аn annual ceremony of Europe Gaming Awards by SIGMA took place at the Hilton Convention Centre, St. Julian’s Malta. True Flip was nominated and recognized as the winner in the category Best Crypto Gaming Platform of the Year.



Both the judges and workers of the iGaming industry took part in the voting for the winner. The decision was made in the ratio of 70% the decision of the judges and 30% free voting on the SIGMA website.

This is the second award in one year for the TrueFlip brand - earlier this year TrueFlip was also recognized as Best Casino 2020 by AskGamblers. And even though the contenders were strong and also worth winning, True Flip was chosen Best of the Best again.

The team are proud to be part of this honor as well. Thanks to all who also invested in this success: TruePartners team, their partners, colleagues, clients. This event inspires us all to perform new feats.

TruePartners is an affiliate program, offering top converting brands in a broad geo spread. Generous bonuses, memorable design, and a player-centric retention system - this is what players get when becoming their partner. Among their brands are:

TrueFlip.io

TrueFlip.com

Emojino.com

LuckyNova.com

SIGMA provides premier networking opportunities and rewards leading players in the Gaming industry in a celebration of achievement. As well as shining a spotlight on some of the most intriguing and creative projects to change the face of the Gaming sector, the glitzy event also features an art auction, with all proceeds going to the SiGMA Foundation for a variety of charitable projects.

Media Contact

Brand: True Flip

Contact: Karina, PR manager

E-Mail: k.krupenchenkova@truepartners.io

Website: https://truepartners.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TrueFlipLoto

SOURCE: True Flip