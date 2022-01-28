Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Size Expected To Reach USD 499.3 Million By 2028

Reports And Data

The Asia Pacific market register highest CAGR during the forecast period in the global blow-fill-seal technology market.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in demand from the pharmaceutical industries and other industries such as food and beverage, chemical and automotive are propelling the market demand.

The blow-fill-seal technology market size is forecast to reach USD 499.3 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology is a procedure that is used to manufacture liquid-filled polymer containers in small volume as well as large volume. The technology was developed in Europe and has relatively high application in the pharmaceutical market.

Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology is used in filling of eye drops, inhalation, infusions, and other parental preparations. The major factors driving the market of Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology are the growth in the pharmaceutical sectors and packaging market. Moreover, innovation in pharmaceutical packaging, convenient packaging, and rising demand for a qualitative technique for filling parental preparation, among others.

The blow-fill-seal (BFS) technology needs a relatively high cost for manufacture, which leads to the increasing price of the final product. This could hinder the market demand. Rising demand for aseptic packaging and regulations of pharmaceutical packaging products are influencing the market demand positively.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Rising employment rate and increase in investment in emerging nations are forecasted to influence the market demand. Export incentives offered by several nations and robust trade agreements are some of the other factors that favor the demand for Blow Fill Seal Technology.

Polypropylene (PP) held a market share of 63.1% in the year 2018. PP has good barrier properties, good surface finish, and high strength and is cost-effective. Polypropylene’s great optical clarity and low moisture-vapor transmission makes it suitable for use in Blow-Fill-Seal.

Growth in the pharmaceutical industry and the rising demand for accurate single-dose packages to optimize product quality are propelling market demand. The demand for accurately dosed bottles, ampoules, and vials in the single-dose packaging market are high. Pharmaceutical is forecasted to hold a market share of 76.2% in the year 2026.

Vials are forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Owing to their lightweight and easy to carry property, vials are expected to grow quickly. Vials offer versatility in packaging formats, especially for single doses.

North America held a market share of 21.3% in the year 2018. Presence of well-established pharmaceutical companies and preference for hygienic and safe packaging are propelling the growth of the market.

Key participants include Recipharm, Unipharma, Rommelag, Unicep Packaging, Catalent, The Ritedose Corporation, Lyondellbasell, Weiler Engineering, Nupharma Group, Birgi Mefar Group, and among others.

In 2018, Weiler Engineering Inc. inaugurated the next generation ASEP-TECH BFS machine. It is a compact-sized machine that offers low output production of pharmaceutical products and small development batches with the application of aseptic technology.

Aims of the study

To curate a concise report of the market, highlighting the key vendors and significant changes observed in the market

Examine the existing and emergent trends and promising technological innovations in the market

Assessment of market values, modeled values, and international trade values, to deduce the market volume

Offered research-backed insights for the parent market, cost analysis, and prevailing industry trends

Calculate capacity utilization rate

The report emphasizes the following key questions

Q.1. What are the most lucrative and promising growth prospects for the market?

Q.2. Which sectors are expected to deliver a high growth rate and which industry aspects come into play in this advancement?

Q.3. Which geographies are estimated to exhibit the highest growth and the underlying causes?

Q.4. Which factors are impacting the future of the market and what are the driving factors?

Q.5. What are the hurdles and challenges curtailing the industry’s growth in the forecast period?

