TAIWAN, January 28 - Vice President Lai attends inauguration of Honduran President Xiomara Castro

On the morning of January 27 local time (early morning January 28 Taipei time), Vice President Lai Ching-te attended the inauguration of Honduran President Xiomara Castro held at the Honduran National Stadium, where he was accompanied by members of his delegation to Honduras including Representative to the US Bi-khim Hsiao (蕭美琴), Deputy Secretary-General to the President Li Chun-yi (李俊俋), Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Tah-Ray Yui (俞大㵢), and Ambassador to Honduras Diego Wen (溫曜禎).

After arriving at the inauguration ceremony, Vice President Lai took his seat in the front row alongside the other heads and deputy heads of state in attendance, with whom he exchanged warm greetings and enjoyed friendly conversation.

The inauguration ceremony began with an address by President of the Honduran Congress Luis Redondo, followed by the swearing-in and inauguration of President Castro and her three vice presidents, Salvador Nasralla, Doris Alejandrina Gutiérrez, and Renato Florentino Pineda. President Castro then received the presidential sash and delivered her inaugural address, in which she emphasized her plan to continue developing the economy, improve the lives of her fellow Hondurans, and promote comprehensive national development.

President Castro made her way around the stage to wave at the crowd, from whom she received an enthusiastic response. The ceremony then ended with the swearing-in of the members of the incoming cabinet.

In addition to the members of the Taiwanese delegation, other dignitaries in attendance at the inauguration included King Felipe VI of Spain, Belizean Prime Minister John Briceño, Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, US Vice President Kamala Harris, Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández, Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdéz Mesa, and Dominican Republic Vice President Raquel Peña.