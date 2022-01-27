Submit Release
News Search

There were 938 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,677 in the last 365 days.

Meeting on implementing socio-economic development initiatives to 2030 and their results

RUSSIA, January 27 - Agenda: Implementing technological development initiatives in industry and in the transport sector, supporting startups and exports, as well as innovation in healthcare, industrial construction, the environment and agro-science.

Excerpts from the transcript:

Meeting on implementing socio-economic development initiatives to 2030 and their results

Mikhail Mishustin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

We are continuing our series of meetings on implementing socio-economic development initiatives over the next nine years, to 2030.

This week, we have discussed the situation in construction, science, education, digital transformation and sport at a meeting that involved deputy prime ministers, ministries and agencies. The results of our discussion will form the foundation for making further headway in these areas, with due consideration for the President’s instructions and the tasks he set for achieving national development goals. This is our priority. This range of measures is an important part of our efforts to boost people’s quality of life in every Russian region.

Today we will discuss the initiatives being monitored by my deputies, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov and Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko.

We will begin with technological development measures and introducing new solutions in industry and in the transport sector. The list of initiatives, overseen by Mr Belousov, also includes a range of measures to create a more convenient business environment for beginner entrepreneurs launching startups and for established companies to successfully enter foreign markets.

More to be posted soon...

You just read:

Meeting on implementing socio-economic development initiatives to 2030 and their results

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.