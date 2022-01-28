Marcus Lemonis aka The Profit Announced as Keynote Speaker at Real Estate Weekend Miami 2022

Real Estate Weekend Miami 2022 2nd Annual Real Estate Weekend Miami 2022

"The Profit" Marcus Lemonis will be the keynote speaker at the 2nd Annual Real Estate Weekend Miami 2022 Conference December 9th-11th!

We are so excited to have Marcus Lemonis as our keynote speaker this year. Marcus has his new HGTV show The Renovator so it is perfect timing to share his real estate wisdom with our attendees.” — Kyle Hiersche (CEO of Real Estate LIVE Events)

MIAMI, FL, USA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate LIVE Events is proud to announce that the keynote speaker for this year's Real Estate Weekend Miami is Marcus Lemonis from CNBC's The Profit and HGTV's The Renovator. With incredible experience as an entrepreneur and real estate investor, Marcus Lemonis will bring unique knowledge to guests of the conference. The 2nd Annual Real Estate Weekend Miami conference takes place December 9th-11th in Miami and features real estate panels, networking mixers, a VIP yacht cruise, and of course a keynote speech from Marcus Lemonis.

Many know him as the “business turnaround king” and star of CNBC’s prime time reality series The Profit. Lemonis’ notoriety has been established by his tenacity, shrewdness, and determination. His biggest business success is as the chairman and CEO of Camping World, the nation’s largest RV and outdoor retailer, and Good Sam, the world’s largest RV owner’s organization.

On his TV show, The Profit, he lends his expertise to struggling small businesses around the country, judging, and improving them with the “3P” principle: “People / Process / Product.” HGTV has signed entrepreneur, advocate and philanthropist Marcus Lemonis for a new eight-episode series, The Renovator. Marcus, who has helped businesses make big changes for years on CNBC’s The Profit, now will help homeowners fix their most valuable personal asset—their home.

See Marcus speak on real estate, investing, and business at Real Estate Weekend Miami December 10th 2020. Register here: https://realestateweekendmiami.com/