AB41 in Asm: Withdrawn from committee on Rules and referred to joint committee on Finance pursuant to Assembly Rule 24 (3)(a) - 2022-01-27

WISCONSIN, January 27 - An Act to create 20.505 (1) (bg) and subchapter III of chapter 153 [precedes 153.85] of the statutes; Relating to: opioid and methamphetamine data system and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Finance

