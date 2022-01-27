AB574 in Asm: Referred to joint committee on Finance - 2022-01-27
WISCONSIN, January 27 - An Act to amend 77.54 (7m) of the statutes; Relating to: the sales tax exemption for entertainment admission sales by nonprofit organizations. (FE)
