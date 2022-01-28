Servo Motors and Drives Market Analysis and Forecast 2019–2026 | Yaskawa Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Siemens

Servo Motors and Drives Market 2022

Servo driver help motors to run in the system such as, robotics, automation, camera, and conveyor belt system. It receives command from control system in terms of signal, amplifies signal, and then transmits electric current to servo motor to produce motion corresponding to the command. These signals identify the speed, direction, and position of motor. Sensor attached to the motor having feature to revert the status to servo drive, then it makes comparison between actual and commanded motor status such as accuracy, quick reversing, and performance.

Servo motors are not normal motors and have been designed under special circumstances and used in motion control appliances i.e. systems involve in controlling the moving parts of the machines to check high accuracy positioning, quick reversing, and exceptional performance. It works on the principle of servomechanism, which makes use of position feedback to control speed and final position of a motor it consists motors, feedback circuit, controller, and other electronic circuits.

Servo motors are made up of with high advanced design methods, have high force magnetic materials and precise dimensional tolerance along with that process of installation is easy with no maintenance cost. It is mostly used in automotive industry as development of advance automation technology efficiently, rise in adoption of energy efficient international standards, and incorporation of motor control components in motors are fueling the servo motor and drives market growth. The advantages of servo motors and drives are high accuracy, speed, light weight machine, reduce size, and high speed.

Factors such as advancement and rapid growth in automation, adoption of energy-efficient international standards and ease of use and integration of motion control components in Motors and Drives are the major drivers for the market growth. However, lack of skilled workforce and cost act as a major restraint which can hinder market growth. Furthermore, emerging demands from developing regions and increasing potential for adjusted speed drives provide lucrative opportunities to the market.

The servo motors and drives market is segmented into type, voltage range, end use, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into Servo Motors and Servo Drives. Based on voltage range, the market is divided into Low-Voltage Servo Motors and Drives and Medium-Voltage Servo Motors and Drives. Based on end use, the market is classified into Automotive & Transportation Industry, Textile Industry, Petrochemicals Industry, Packaging Industry, Printing & Paper Industry, and Others. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the servo motor and drives market are Yaskawa Electric Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Inc. ABB Ltd., Delta Electronics, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp. and Bosch Rexroth AG. These players adopt collaboration, partnership, and agreement as their key developmental strategies to increase revenue of the servo motor and drives market and develop new products for enhancing product portfolio.

