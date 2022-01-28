Canadian Singer and Songwriter Saint Von Colucci to Make KPOP Debut in 2022.
The singer is expected to top the music charts on this coming summer.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was announced early on this last Monday (25th) at a private press conference held to a selected group of journalists in the Gangnam district in Seoul, that the Canadian-Portuguese singer and songwriter Saint Von Colucci is set to make his KPOP in Debut early this summer with the release of his first mini-album in korean and english entitled "T1K T0K H1GH SCH00L".
The album contains three exclusive songs written and produced by Colucci himself. The tracks are entitled "Pretty Lies" (거짓말) , "0PP4" and "I DON`T BLEED", the latter being the only song fully sang in English.
Saint Von Colucci (23), was born in the province of Quebec, Canada, and moved to South Korea nearly two years ago and to become a trainee, while also writing and producing songs under different pseudonyms for other artists in KPOP. He started working in the entertainment industry as early as 2015, making his debut as an actor and commercial model in Canada. Due to his parents` jobs, he ended up living in many different countries, such as Brazil, Portugal, Spain, England, resulting in him becoming fluent in five languages, those being English, Portuguese, Spanish, French and Korean,
The details of his debut, such as his stage name, musical influences, and promotional activities, are being kept secret for the public for now until his first single comes out in March.
His debut album is set to be release early in this summer.
더 자세한 업데이트를 위해 인스타그램을 팔로우하시기 바랍니다: www.instagram.com/luccigonebad
For more updates, please follow: www.instagram.com/luccigonebad
