Governor McKee Announces 500,000 Additional COVID-19 At-Home Rapid Tests to be Distributed

RHODE ISLAND, January 27 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today announced that Rhode Island has received and will distribute an additional 500,000 COVID-19 at-home rapid tests, bringing the total tests distributed to 1 million in just over a month.

"Our whole of government COVID response team is focused on making it more convenient for Rhode Islanders to get tested when they need to," said Governor McKee. "Our team remains committed to working closely with municipal leaders and community partners to ensure a strong pandemic response and recovery."

The State will be making the 500,000 self-tests available to cities and towns and community organizations throughout Rhode Island over the next week, as was the case with the first 500,000 at-home rapid tests received earlier this month. Seventy percent of these tests will be distributed to cities and towns. All cities and towns will receive tests to redistribute. Thirty percent of the 500,000 tests will be redistributed through community-based organizations.

City and town distribution – A total of 350,000 at-home tests will be distributed by cities and towns. These 350,000 tests are being divided among cities and towns based on each community's population size. Cities and towns will start having these tests on hand by mid-week next week. Municipal leadership will be communicating about where and when tests will be distributed in their communities.

Community-based organization distribution – A total of 150,000 tests will be distributed by roughly 30 community organizations in areas of Rhode Island where some people may otherwise not have the means to purchase tests. The organizations include faith-based organizations, cultural organizations, and housing authorities. To ensure that these tests are delivered to the people most in need of them, these organizations will be doing direct outreach to the people in their communities (unlike cities and towns, which will be communicating more broadly about pick-up opportunities). Community organizations will start to receive tests on Friday, and will continue to receive them next week.

