Africa Large Volume Parenterals (LVP) Market Facts, Future Scenarios, Growth and Analytical Insights

Africa Large Volume Parenterals Market, by Treatment Type, Route of Administration, and Capacity: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parenteral route of drug administration refers to administration of drugs through non-oral routes. Large volume parenterals, also termed as large volume injections, are aqueous solutions usually supplied in volumes of at least 100 ml. They include calcium solutions, sodium chloride, ringer's, sodium bicarbonate and other electrolyte solutions, dextrose (glucose) & other sugar solutions, amino acid, peptide & other protein fraction solutions, solutions containing a combination of the above, sometimes with vitamins added, dextrans, and other plasma expanders.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd.

• Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd.

• Pharmacure PLC

• Datlabs Private Limited

• Erongo Med

• Addis Pharmaceutical Factory PLC.

• Abacus Parenteral Drugs Limited

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Intramuscular segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2018 to 2024.

• By treatment type, the nutritious injections segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2018 to 2024.

• The 500 ml capacity segment held a major share of more than four-fifths and three-fourths in terms of value and volume, respectively, in 2017, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the analysis period.

• South Africa held a major share of more than one-fifth in the African market in 2017, and is expected to retain it throughout the analysis period.

• Namibia is expected to register a CAGR of 7.7% from 2018 to 2024.

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, rapid surge in number of surgeries, and rise in risk of malnutrition are the major factors that drive the growth of the Africa large volume parenterals (LVP) market. However, preference for enteral nutrition and high risk of infection/allergic reaction during a parenteral administration restrain the market growth. Conversely, increase in demand for palliative care services in Africa is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for the market in the near future.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

