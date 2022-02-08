Greenlabs Raises $140 Million Series C Financing to Expedite Global Expansion
GREENLABS announced a $140M Series C funding led by BRV Capital Management, Skylake Incuvest, and SK Square.SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2017, Greenlabs is the leading AgTech company in Korea, digitizing the entire value chain of agricultural industry from production to distribution. With a mission to innovate the food supply chain in a sustainable way, Greenlabs empowers farmers to have a better control over their fresh produce and helps enterprise customers have reliable sourcing channels. Its service offerings include “Farm Morning” smart farm system, “Farm Morning” app for farmers, and “Sinsun Market” for enterprise buyers of fresh produce. This investment comes on the heels of rapid growth of Greenlabs’ Farm Morning app and Sinsun market platform, serving over 500,000 farmers and 10,000 buyers.
The Series C round will be used to expedite the global expansion of Greenlabs. Greenlabs has already expanded to China and Vietnam with its smart farm technologies for strawberries and Korean ginsengs. Leveraging the Farm Morning platform, Greenlabs seeks to enter foreign markets by forming strategic partnerships with local players with similar strategies.
“Greenlabs has quickly realized the digital agriculture through Farm Morning and Sinsun Market services in Korea, and we are well poised to become a unicorn within 5 years since the foundation. We hope to contribute to resolving the global food supply system issues with other like-minded players,” said Charlie Sanghoon Shin, CEO and Co-Founder.
About Greenlabs
Founded in 2017, Greenlabs is the leading Korean AgTech company, offering “Farm Morning” services to digitalize the agriculture industry and innovate the food supply chain. The “Farm Morning” app is currently serving 500,000 farmers and “Farm Morning” smart farm system deployed at 3,000 projects in Korea. Greenlabs sources fresh produce directly from the farmers on the “Farm Morning” network and provide them to 10,000+ businesses via its platform called “Sinsun Market.”
For more information, visit greenlabs.co.kr
