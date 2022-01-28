Submit Release
Celebrating Year of the Tiger in the Metaverse: Asian Zodiac NFTs about to Descend on Lunar New Year

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Straight Fire, one of the most exciting web3 startups changing the face of the Metaverse today, has teamed up with 3D artist Xuyang Zhao and fashion & street photographer Jianminaka "Jimmy on the Run" Huang to launch THEXII.

Inspired by the Asian Zodiac, THEXII is a unique collection of 12,012 hand-drawn 3D artefacts, stored on the Ethereum network. On 1 February 2022, the first day of Lunar New Year of the Tiger, the highly anticipated first NFT project of Straight Fire's NFT lab will see its global release.

"Based on the Lunar calendar, an animal and its reputed attributes is assigned to each year in a repeating 12-year cycle. These animals are known across the world as the 12 Zodiacs. With the birth of THEXII-verse, they are about to descend on us," explains Jimmy.

"Everyone can now own these unique artefacts," adds Xuyang. "Each Zodiac is one-of-a-kind and unlocks varying levels of access and perks for its owner. This collection truly is the first of its kind."

THEXII is the brainchild of Xuyang Zhao and Jimmy Huang. Both born in China and living in the Netherlands, they are the living proof that shared experiences build a lifelong friendship. With THEXII, they embark on a new chapter in their brotherhood and bring the Asian Zodiac to the Metaverse.

About Straight Fire

Straight Fire is a web3 company creating the first NFT social dApp and new types of NFT collections to bridge the real world with the Metaverse.

