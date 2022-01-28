Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Reckless Endangerment, Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Careless and Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2000322

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Eric VItali                          

STATION: Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 01/27/22 @ 1627 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 12, Hartland

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment, Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Careless and Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Tyler M. Laraway                                                 

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

 

VICTIM: Ryan W. Blake

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/27/22 at approximately 1627 hours, Tyler M. Laraway began following Ryan W. Blake, while traveling on Vermont Route 12 in Hartland, VT.  While Laraway was following Blake, speeds were increased and Laraway’s vehicle struck the rear of Blake’s vehicle.  Laraway than pulled along side of Blake and blocked his access to the roadway.  Laraaway was arrested and transported to the Hartford Police Department.    

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  01/28/22 / 1230            

COURT: Superior Court of Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

