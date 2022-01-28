Royalton Barracks / Reckless Endangerment, Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Careless and Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22B2000322

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Eric VItali

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 01/27/22 @ 1627 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 12, Hartland

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment, Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Careless and Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Tyler M. Laraway

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

VICTIM: Ryan W. Blake

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/27/22 at approximately 1627 hours, Tyler M. Laraway began following Ryan W. Blake, while traveling on Vermont Route 12 in Hartland, VT. While Laraway was following Blake, speeds were increased and Laraway’s vehicle struck the rear of Blake’s vehicle. Laraway than pulled along side of Blake and blocked his access to the roadway. Laraaway was arrested and transported to the Hartford Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/28/22 / 1230

COURT: Superior Court of Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

