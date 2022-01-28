Royalton Barracks / Reckless Endangerment, Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Careless and Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 22B2000322
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Eric VItali
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/27/22 @ 1627 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 12, Hartland
VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment, Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Careless and Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Tyler M. Laraway
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
VICTIM: Ryan W. Blake
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/27/22 at approximately 1627 hours, Tyler M. Laraway began following Ryan W. Blake, while traveling on Vermont Route 12 in Hartland, VT. While Laraway was following Blake, speeds were increased and Laraway’s vehicle struck the rear of Blake’s vehicle. Laraway than pulled along side of Blake and blocked his access to the roadway. Laraaway was arrested and transported to the Hartford Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/28/22 / 1230
COURT: Superior Court of Windsor County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
