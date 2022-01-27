President Joe Biden strongly affirmed Thursday that he will nominate the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, declaring such historic representation is “long overdue” and promising to announce his choice by the end of February.
Biden: Ready for ‘long overdue’ pick of Black female justice
