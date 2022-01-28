5G Network Infrastructure Market 2030 | Explore Top Factors That Will Boost the Global Market in Future

AMR Logo

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latency-dependent applications, which are distributed at the edge of the network require high bandwidth, access to low latency, and real-time, which are provided by edge computing technology. Network operators can open new ecosystems and value chains with the help of edge computing. The main aim of edge computing is to remove network congestion and improve the application.

Host content and application come close to the edge of the network with the help of edge computing. This, implementing edge computing technology with 5G network infrastructure gives network operators different benefits and it is also one of the driving factors for the 5G network infrastructure market growth.

However, 5G network infrastructure includes cables, and cell towers, which is a huge investment. Although operators are overcoming these challenges by deploying it phase by phase, but still the cost of 5G test equipment required is expensive. 5G network infrastructure investment could account up to 6% of the total revenue of wireless infrastructure of network operators. These figures were estimated by Gartner in 2019 and were expected to double by 2020. The investment cost is the major restraining factor for this market.

Network infrastructure plays a vital role in bringing 5G to life, though it is not quite attractive as any 5G smartphones and PCs. 5G network infrastructure gives a multi-billion dollars opportunity, which is expected to grow up to $50 billion in the next five years. Therefore, major tech vendors have already started looking for opportunities to gain profit from this market.

Companies are going to spend a large sums of money to put necessary power and connectivity in place as 5G SA (standalone) implementation needs upgrade to 5G core network. Therefore, robust opportunities are created for those involved in investments of the transitions of 5G network infrastructure to 5G SA.

Companies covered in this report are ADTRAN, Affirmed Networks(a Microsoft Company), Altiostar Networks, Aviat Networks, Casa Systems, Ciena, Cisco, Ericsson, Fujitsu, HPE, Huawei, IBM Corporation, AT&T

Impact of COVID-19 on 5G Network Infrastructure Market-

• The emergence of COVID-19 has a great impact on not only the countries but also different industries across the world. Furthermore, lockdown and restrictions have affected the supply chain of many industries.

• Furthermore, 5G technology is used in smartphones, smartwatches, and home automation systems. However, the production of these products is greatly affected due to COVID-19. Many smartphone OMEs have stopped their production, which resulted in the decline in the month-on-month shipments of the smartphones.

• Moreover, many government agencies and telecommunication operators have postponed their 5G spectrum auction, which has greatly affected the production and export of 5G equipment.

• Due to postponement in the spectrum auction, the trial needed to conduct for 5G network testing is also affected. The deployment of 5G network infrastructure has also stopped due to lockdown, thereby negatively affecting the growth of the market during the COVID-19 period.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

