Chlorophyll Water® Available at all Down to Earth locations in Hawaii

Join the Plant Powered Movement®, follow Chlorophyll Water® on social media at @ChlorophyllWater. For more information on Chlorophyll Water® visit ChlorophyllWater.com. Follow Chlorophyll Water® on social media at @ChlorophyllWater.

Chlorophyll Water® is available at all six (6) locations of Down to Earth in Honolulu, Kailua, Pearlridge, Kapolei, Kakaako and Kahului.

Chlorophyll Water® is bottled at the source, a preserved natural resource protected from all of the elements by a 1,500-acre forest.” — Chlorophyll Water®

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chlorophyll Water®, recognized by the Green Business Bureau as “Good for the Mind, the Body, and the Planet,” is now available at all Down to Earth locations, Hawaii's leading retailer of organic & natural foods since 1977 (watch full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-mnjIlxwPTU ).

Chosen as the “Best Health Food Store” in Hawaii for 14 years in a row, Down To Earth was founded in 1977, in Wailuku, Maui. Down to Earth now has six (6) locations in Honolulu, Kailua, Pearlridge, Kapolei, Kakaako and Kahului (Maui).

Down to Earth ( https://www.instagram.com/DownToEarthHI ), a Hawaiian institution for healthy & organic offerings is there for you “if you need kokua on your journey to better health,” and is now stocked with Chlorophyll Water®.

Chlorophyll Water® is a plant-powered purified mountain spring water enhanced with the addition of Chlorophyll, a key ingredient and the distinct green pigment in plant life.

Chlorophyll Water® is bottled at the source, a preserved natural resource protected from all of the elements by a 1,500-acre forest. The purified mountain spring water in Chlorophyll Water® is then distilled and refined through a three-part purification process, which is triple filtered (including carbon filtration), and then UV treated for purity and quality. Each bottle of Chlorophyll Water® is then fortified with additional vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D for enhanced nutrition.

Noted by Goop for its detox properties, by Pop Sugar as a “potent antioxidant”, and by women’s wellness website She Finds as an “anti-aging drink recommended by dermatologists”, Chlorophyll, the main ingredient in Chlorophyll Water®, has been reported to be the #1 ranked beauty ingredient for 2022 by WWD, while the Zoe Report, a website dedicated to beauty and wellness, declared “green is the new black,” Chlorophyll Water, the #1 nutrition trend to follow in 2022 to “boost immunity and energy.”

This past year, Chlorophyll Water® ( https://www.instagram.com/ChlorophyllWater ) has also gained mainstream popularity on social media with the hashtags #chlorophyll and #chlorophyllwater amassing over 580 million mentions on TikTok. Many social media users are raving about the benefits of chlorophyll and sharing their personal results of drinking liquid chlorophyll - everything from anti-aging to clearing up acne, glowing and healthy skin, speeding up metabolism, immune-boosting properties, weight loss, detoxification, and boosting energy.

With the surge in demand, “…after influencers raved about the health properties of Chlorophyll Water, the brand [Chlorophyll Water®] quickly sold out…the small company's product has been flying off of shelves," according to MSN Money in an article entitled "Can't Find the Chlorophyll Water."

Chlorophyll Water® has been featured in the pages of Vogue Magazine as a fashionable hydrating prop with supermodel Kaia Gerber, with Vogue stating chlorophyll “truly is a powerhouse ingredient, worthy of its enduring appeal" and adding that it contributes to "overall good health (and all the good things that come with it, including radiant skin).” While chlorophyll has become part of the daily health routines for celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon. Kourtney Kardashian, on her Poosh website, in an article entitled “The Tonics and Supplements I Use Daily,” says drinking Chlorophyll Water® makes Kardashian feel like she’s “multitasking by staying hydrated while also getting important nutrients” her body needs.

With the popularity, Better Homes & Gardens has declared Chlorophyll Water “The Latest Green Nutritional Trend Taking Over Grocery Stores,” calling it “one of the latest trends for improving health…the research that’s available does suggest the health benefits of chlorophyll include antioxidant activity, gut-health promotion, and anti-inflammation effects.”

Health enthusiasts, nutritionists and yoga teachers have long been advocates of the many benefits of chlorophyll. Celebrated on social media by fitness instructors such as AKT founder Anna Kaiser, New York Pilates founder Heather Anderson, Peloton Instructor Jess King, Yoga Guru Melini Jesudason and MWH Founder Melissa Wood, Chlorophyll Water® has become the go-to hydration for health and wellness experts, nutritionists, trainers and yoga teachers across the country.

Yogi Approved, an online yoga and healthy lifestyle publication, stated, “Due to chlorophyll’s incredible nutritional value, sipping on liquid chlorophyll daily will [have] an advantageous effect in your overall skin health as this ‘super food’ is packed with a range of mighty nutrients.” The proposed nutrients in chlorophyll led Glamour magazine to publish an article called “Drinking Liquid Chlorophyll Gave Me the Best Skin of My Life” – with “potent anti-aging benefits,” the journalist stated that within a week of drinking liquid chlorophyll her energy increased and she experienced “an almost instantaneous change” to her face’s skin tone.

Holly Perkins, certified strength and conditioning specialist and author of "Lift to Get Lean" and Founder of Women’s Strength Nation explains, "I’ve always loved chlorophyll for its supportive properties and its ability to help counteract the very toxic world we live in, helping me to stay alkaline. Right now I’m loving Chlorophyll Water® because it’s a convenient way for me to grab and go, and I love that it has the added health benefits of purified water and vitamins.”

Dr. Kelly Bay, a functional medicine practitioner, explains that she's a "big fan of Chlorophyll Water®," stressing, "Chlorophyll is a powerful antioxidant and has a wide variety of benefits. Consuming chlorophyll on a regular basis can…aid your body in eliminating toxins. It is a natural anti-inflammatory, which can help reduce chronic inflammatory problems like arthritis. This is why I've always been a big fan of Chlorophyll Water®, especially if you don't consume as many leafy greens as you should.”

Down to Earth has been serving Hawaii for over 35 years, helping to improve the health of Hawaiins through local, fresh, organic and natural products – and a vegetarian lifestyle. Down to Earth’s vision is inspired by Hawaii’s state motto, “the life of the land is perpetuated in righteousness,” aligns with Chlorophyll Water’s brand mission in promoting a plant-based lifestyle and building community around healthy living.

About Chlorophyll Water®:

https://ChlorophyllWater.com/

namaste@ChlorophyllWater.com

1-833-CHL-PHYL

@ChlorophyllWater

https://www.instagram.com/ChlorophyllWater/

https://www.tiktok.com/@ChlorophyllWater

https://www.youtube.com/ChlorophyllWater

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ChlorophyllWater

Visit Chlorophyll Water® on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RHVS53H

For more information on Down to Earth:

https://www.DownToEarth.org/

Chlorophyll Water® Available at all Down to Earth locations in Hawaii