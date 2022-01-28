State disciplines health care providers-R22-3

For immediate release: January 27, 2022 (22-017)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

Clark County

In December 2021 the Pharmacy Commission denied the pharmacy assistant license application of Randy Shaquille Gipson (VB61146786). Gipson was convicted in 2016 of attempted child abuse by a Florida court in Seminole County.

King County

In December 2021 the secretary of health denied the registered medical assistant application of Zackery Wayne Iko Rule (MR61201762). Rule was charged with driving under the influence in Renton Municipal Court and did not obtain a substance use evaluation the Department of Health requested as part of the credential application.

In January 2022 the Chiropractic Commission withdrew charges against chiropractor John Babich (CH00002224).

In January 2022 the Home Care Aide Program charged home care aide John William Grieve (HM60644591) with unprofessional conduct. Grieve allegedly administered medication to a client without being designated to by a nurse and appeared undressed before a client.

Pacific County

In December 2021 the Nursing Commission conditionally reinstated the licensed practical nurse license of Kim M. O'Connor (LP00055499), who agreed to continue to participate in a substance use monitoring program. O’Connor’s credential was suspended in 2019 after she tested positive for methamphetamine and did not have a prescription for the medication.

Pierce County

In January 2022 Agency Affiliated Counselor Program and the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant and agency affiliated counselor Paul Thomas Boros (NA00133095, CG60249751) with unprofessional conduct. Boros allegedly engaged in physical contact with a patient at Western State Hospital after the patient blocked his path, attempted to steal his lunchbox, and tore up his medical paperwork.

Thurston County

In January 2022 the Unlicensed Practice Program issued a notice of intent to issue a cease-and-desist order to Samantha Kaczmarek for unlicensed practice as a massage therapist. Kaczmarek allegedly advertised her massage service on social media but has never held a massage therapist credential.

Out of State

Ohio: In December 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Rhonda Joy Phillips (RN60105348) with unprofessional conduct after the Ohio Board of Nursing suspended Phillips’ license for pleading guilty to two counts of Deception to Obtain a Dangerous Drug, felonies in the fifth degree.

Oregon: In January 2022 the Nursing Commission ended conditions on the registered nurse license of Angela Genevieve Harman (RN00172828) after she complied with a substance use monitoring program and completed a refresher course.

