TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2022 National Governors Association Winter Meetings

On Friday, January 28, through Monday January 31, 2022, the 2022 National Governors Association Winter Meetings will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Friday, January 28, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. until Monday, January 31, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.:

10 th Street from M Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

9 th Street from M Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

L Street from 9th Street to 10th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic from Friday, January 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. until Monday, January 31, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.:

10 th Street from L Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

L Street from 9th Street to 10th Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.