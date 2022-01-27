Pennsylvania Commission for Women, Pennsylvania State Police, and Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus Host Women in Law Enforcement Discussion

The Pennsylvania Commission for Women, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus (PLBC) hosted a Women in Law Enforcement discussion virtually to showcase women serving in the PSP. The panelists discussed how to recruit and retain women, shared their personal experiences, and highlighted the benefits of this career.

Panelists:

Lt. Col. Kristal Turner-Childs, Deputy Commissioner of Staff

Lt. Cara McCree, Advanced Regional Training Section, Bureau of Training and Education

Sgt. Dawn Carpenter, Recruitment Services Section Supervisor

Cpl. Danea Durham, Recruitment Services East Unit Supervisor

Tpr. Kelly Smith, Community Affairs Officer, Office of Community Engagement

“The Pennsylvania Commission for Women is proud to host this discussion with the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus. We recognize that women and people of color are underrepresented in law enforcement across the Commonwealth and throughout the country. We hosted this discussion to address this disparity,” said Commission Executive Director, Moriah Hathaway. “Women currently make up about six percent of the Pennsylvania State Police force and we want this number to increase. The goal of this discussion is to allow women and girls to see themselves reflected in law enforcement and encourage them to consider a career as a State Police Officer.”

“The Pennsylvania State Police is honored to partner with the PA Legislative Black Caucus and the Pennsylvania Commission for Women to encourage women to explore a career in law enforcement,” said Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. Kristal Turner-Childs. “I hope after hearing a thought-provoking discussion such as this, you will find we are a lot like you.”

“As chair of Women & Girls of Color of PLBC, I’m honored to participate,” said State Representative Darisha Parker (D-Philadelphia). “We collectively need to work together by supporting one another for a safer environment in PA.”

State Representative and Chairwoman Donna Bullock (D-Philadelphia) applauds these efforts, “Members of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus have been advocating for diversity in law enforcement as a tool in the police reform toolbox. This panel discussion with Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Commission on Women is a laudable effort to recruit women to the profession by highlighting the careers of the brave women currently moving through the ranks.”