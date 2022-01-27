Submit Release
News Search

There were 916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,668 in the last 365 days.

Pennsylvania Commission for Women, Pennsylvania State Police, and Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus Host Women in Law Enforcement Discussion

The Pennsylvania Commission for Women, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus (PLBC) hosted a Women in Law Enforcement discussion virtually to showcase women serving in the PSP. The panelists discussed how to recruit and retain women, shared their personal experiences, and highlighted the benefits of this career.

Panelists:

  • Lt. Col. Kristal Turner-Childs, Deputy Commissioner of Staff
  • Lt. Cara McCree, Advanced Regional Training Section, Bureau of Training and Education
  • Sgt. Dawn Carpenter, Recruitment Services Section Supervisor
  • Cpl. Danea Durham, Recruitment Services East Unit Supervisor
  • Tpr. Kelly Smith, Community Affairs Officer, Office of Community Engagement

“The Pennsylvania Commission for Women is proud to host this discussion with the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus. We recognize that women and people of color are underrepresented in law enforcement across the Commonwealth and throughout the country. We hosted this discussion to address this disparity,” said Commission Executive Director, Moriah Hathaway.  “Women currently make up about six percent of the Pennsylvania State Police force and we want this number to increase. The goal of this discussion is to allow women and girls to see themselves reflected in law enforcement and encourage them to consider a career as a State Police Officer.”

“The Pennsylvania State Police is honored to partner with the PA Legislative Black Caucus and the Pennsylvania Commission for Women to encourage women to explore a career in law enforcement,” said Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. Kristal Turner-Childs. “I hope after hearing a thought-provoking discussion such as this, you will find we are a lot like you.”

“As chair of Women & Girls of Color of PLBC, I’m honored to participate,” said State Representative Darisha Parker (D-Philadelphia). “We collectively need to work together by supporting one another for a safer environment in PA.”

State Representative and Chairwoman Donna Bullock (D-Philadelphia) applauds these efforts, “Members of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus have been advocating for diversity in law enforcement as a tool in the police reform toolbox. This panel discussion with Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Commission on Women is a laudable effort to recruit women to the profession by highlighting the careers of the brave women currently moving through the ranks.”

You just read:

Pennsylvania Commission for Women, Pennsylvania State Police, and Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus Host Women in Law Enforcement Discussion

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.