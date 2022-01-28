Submit Release
Groucho & Friends at Laylow Sunday, 30th January 2022

Music producer Paul Smykle will be joined by special guests on Sunday 30th January as he hosts ‘Groucho & Friends’ at Golborne Road’s Laylow.

LONDON, UK, ENGLAND, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music producer Paul Smykle will be joined by special guests on Sunday 30th January as he hosts ‘Groucho & Friends’ at Golborne Road’s Laylow. With live performances from Akbar, DJ Darkman and DJ Danny Briottet of Renegade Sound Waves, this event should not be missed.

Paul ‘Groucho’ Smykle, talented music producer and the man behind ‘Groucho & Friends’, is inviting his music industry friends to join him as he hosts this hotly anticipated affair. Guests can enjoy the likes of band Akbar, DJ Darkman and DJ Danny Briottet, and Groucho himself at this ‘one off’ event at Laylow.

Smykle previously worked at Island Records and left his mark on prime works by Grace Jones, Black Uhuru, Sly and Robbie and Ini Kamoze. From mixing some of the ‘80s and ‘90s most well known dub works, Paul Smykle was arguably the first mixer to bring African music to the impressive sonic textures of dub. This is something that will be apparent through every minute of ‘Groucho & Friends’, an event designed to showcase Smykle’s talents. He has solidified himself as a key player in the music industry - using his upbringing in London and regular trips to Jamaica as inspiration, along with his passion for art - and ‘Groucho & Friends’ is sure to highlight why Smykle is regarded as being one of the key players in African music and dub.

Located in a quiet corner of Golborne Road at the bottom of the iconic Trellick Tower - close to Notting Hill, Kensal Town and North Kensington - Laylow has become a local institution over the years. By combining music and food, and welcoming creatives from all niches,

10 Golborne Road, London, W10 5PE
Tel: 0208 969 6000
http://www.Laylow.co.uk

Emily RPR
RPR PR
+1 786-903-7344
email us here

